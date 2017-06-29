View Photos
Stacked Shipping Container Apartment
By Allie Weiss –
Our house of the week is this amazing apartment building in León, Mexico made from 36 stacked shipping containers. The building houses eight modern units. Architect Mario Plasencia repainted each container in its original hue, creating a prismatic exterior.
