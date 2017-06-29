Stacked Shipping Container Apartment
Stacked Shipping Container Apartment

By Allie Weiss
Our house of the week is this amazing apartment building in León, Mexico made from 36 stacked shipping containers. The building houses eight modern units. Architect Mario Plasencia repainted each container in its original hue, creating a prismatic exterior.

The exposed wooden stairwell creates a warm contrast with the concrete and metal used elsewhere.

La Aduana is an eight-unit apartment building in León, Mexico, made from 36 shipping containers.

