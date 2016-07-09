House of the Week: Party in the Hills
View Photos

House of the Week: Party in the Hills

By Matthew Keeshin
This week our readers couldn't get enough of this hillside beach house made for entertaining in Australia. 

"The steep site lends itself to the ‘upside down’ configuration," Harkness explains. "It certainly wouldn’t work as well if you could only access the house via the lower level, as this is through the bedroom zone, so we included two entrances. The upper one involves walking across a little bridge."

Large gum trees offer a natural barrier for the house. Harkness designed the house's footprint in order to minimize the effect on tree roots. "The retained trees offer a sense of layering and age that new vegetation won’t be able to for a long time," Harkness says.

Timber battens were used on north-facing windows to prevent excessive heat in the summer. The exterior is clad in Scyon’s Linea weatherboard and covered in Dylux’s Western Myall paint. Beneath the upper floor, a little nook makes for the perfect covered carport and storage spot for surfboards.

