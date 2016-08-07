View Photos
House of the Week: Make It Modular
By Matthew Keeshin –
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.
Our readers this week enjoyed this prefab home designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson that camouflages into the Oregon landscape. The house features comfortable midcentury furniture for the homeowners to appreciate the surrounding views.
