House of the Week: Make It Modular
House of the Week: Make It Modular

By Matthew Keeshin
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

Our readers this week enjoyed this prefab home designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson that camouflages into the Oregon landscape. The house features comfortable midcentury furniture for the homeowners to appreciate the surrounding views. 

The front facade, covered in Minerit HD fiber cement panels, is muted save for a bright-green entrance ramp and red door. The entire project came in at about $225 per square foot.

An Eero Saarinen Womb chair and ottoman, an Isamu Noguchi Akari lamp, and forest views make for a cozy reading nook.

