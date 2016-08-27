House of the Week: Living the Off-the-Grid Dream
View Photos

By Dwell and Matthew Keeshin
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

How far would you go to build your house? This week on Pinterest, our readers loved this family home that took three days by ferry to bring this prefab to a remote area off the coast of Melbourne, Australia. 


House of the Week: Living the Off-the-Grid Dream - Photo 1 of 2 -
Captured by drone, this photograph shows the prefabricated elements of the Brown house being transported to the build site on French Island by barge.&nbsp;

