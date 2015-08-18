House of the Week: Budget-Friendly Box Home
House of the Week: Budget-Friendly Box Home

By Luke Hopping
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

 Our readers enjoyed the story of this affordable, fun-loving Wyoming house, which has a roof that can be reached by climbing wall. 

House of the Week: Budget-Friendly Box Home - Photo 1 of 4 -

Pared-down and rectangular, the 2,300-square-foot Cache Creek residence was built with a modest budget. “We set out to do a very big thing with a very small amount of money, and we achieved all our goals and more,” says architect Eric Logan. “It’s a wonderful little box.”

House of the Week: Budget-Friendly Box Home - Photo 2 of 4 -

Galvanized sheet metal is used in places where the architects manipulated the home’s skin by pushing it out or carving it away. The rest of the residence is wrapped in black corrugated sheet metal. “We looked for exterior materials that were made with recycled content and available in large amounts, so as to reduce the number of hours painting the stuff,” Logan says.

House of the Week: Budget-Friendly Box Home - Photo 3 of 4 -

IKEA cabinets, Caesarstone counters, and white Dune tiles by modularArts accent the open-plan kitchen. A Viking refrigerator and dishwasher stand near a Capital range. A pair of black Masters Stool by Kartell provide places to sit along the island.

House of the Week: Budget-Friendly Box Home - Photo 4 of 4 -

Dotted with colorful footholds, a climbing wall covers one side of the home, allowing roof access.

  