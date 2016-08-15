View Photos
House of the Week: A Striking Slope
Add to
Like
Share
By Matthew Keeshin –
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.
This week on Pinterest, our readers fixated on this Kansas City home. The house fits right into the landscape. Designed by architect Josh Shelton of El Dorado Inc., the sunken structure wraps around the sloped landscape and is covered in native species.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.