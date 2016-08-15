House of the Week: A Striking Slope
House of the Week: A Striking Slope

By Matthew Keeshin
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

This week on Pinterest, our readers fixated on this Kansas City home. The house fits right into the landscape. Designed by architect Josh Shelton of El Dorado Inc., the sunken structure wraps around the sloped landscape and is covered in native species. 

During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.

A stepped concrete garden planted with herbs and flowers marks the descent to the house. The courtyard is the focal point of the U-shaped structure; there is clear visibility between the kitchen on one side and the children's bedrooms on the other.

