House of Takamatsu Bancho by TENK
By Leibal –
House of Takamatsu Bancho is a minimal home located in Kagawa, Japan, designed by TENK.
The house is situated in a dense neighborhood surrounded by multi-unit residences. As a result, the architects kept the frontage bare with only a strip window toward the top of the building in order to protect the privacy of the residents. An interior courtyard provides the home with abundant natural light and airflow, and creates transparency between the various levels.
