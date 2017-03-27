House in Ogikubo by SNARK

View Photos
House in Ogikubo is a minimal home located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by SNARK.
The home features traditional furniture mixed with contemporary pieces, illuminated by a skylight above. A few of the building’s original elements were kept in tact to contrast against the renovated portions. Although the kitchen is tucked away, the rest of the programs are open and connected to each other in a fluid and open floor plan.
