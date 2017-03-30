House in Edobori by Yasunari Tsukada Design

View Photos
House in Edobori is a minimal residence located in Osaka, Japan, designed by Yasunari Tsukada Design.
The interior is composed mainly of concrete, characterized by an exposed ceiling that reveals the air ducts and structural beams. The space is open concept with the main living area sharing the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen counter features a rectilinear concrete monolith with a stainless steel range hood.
