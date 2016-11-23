House in Akitsu by Kazunori Fujimoto Architect & Associates

The most interesting challenge for this project was to create a comfortable inside silence combined with a new openess atmosphere. In this plan I set two squares intersecting each other and thought about the good balanced interaction between the wall structure and the openings. The moving line inside the house becomes fluid thanks to the use of skipping floors and short stairs that connect the living area with the sleeping rooms. The use of a polish concrete finish for the living room and the kitchen floor became important in order to give an additional value to the external light.



