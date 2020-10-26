A Concrete Home in Vietnam Is Topped With Trees
Located in the densely populated Tan Binh District of Ho Chi Minh City, this tree-topped family home designed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects aims to provide a blueprint for the future of urban housing.
Working within a budget of $155,000, the architecture firm cut costs while building the prototypical home by using locally sourced, untreated materials.
Completed in 2014, the home is made up of five concrete, flower pot-like boxes that surround a central courtyard.
Project Credits:
Architecture Firm: VTN Architects
Principal architects: Vo Trong Nghia, Masaaki Iwamoto, Kosuke Nishijima
Architects: Nguyen Tat Dat
Contractor: Wind and WaterHouse JSC
Photography: Hiroyuki Oki
