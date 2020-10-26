A Concrete Home in Vietnam Is Topped With Trees

Located in the densely populated Tan Binh District of Ho Chi Minh City, this tree-topped family home designed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects aims to provide a blueprint for the future of urban housing.

In Ho Chi Minh City, only 0.25 percent of the landscape is covered with greenery.

Working within a budget of $155,000, the architecture firm cut costs while building the prototypical home by using locally sourced, untreated materials.

Completed in 2014, the home is made up of five concrete, flower pot-like boxes that surround a central courtyard.

