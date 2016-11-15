House F Antwerp by Hans Verstuyft Architecten
House F Antwerp by Hans Verstuyft Architecten

By Leibal
House F Antwerp is a minimal residence located in Antwerp, Belgium, designed by Hans Verstuyft Architecten.

Their work is based on the specific conditions each project has. The result is an analysis of these conditions: program, surroundings, budget, users, light; but also more subjective elements like feeling, warmth, comfort, touch, sensuality. They wanted to include in the project a way of life, and not only a rational solution. The space features large lightwells that provide abundant natural lighting to the staircase as well as for the kitchen and dining area.


