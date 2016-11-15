View Photos
House F Antwerp by Hans Verstuyft Architecten
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
House F Antwerp is a minimal residence located in Antwerp, Belgium, designed by Hans Verstuyft Architecten.
Their work is based on the specific conditions each project has. The result is an analysis of these conditions: program, surroundings, budget, users, light; but also more subjective elements like feeling, warmth, comfort, touch, sensuality. They wanted to include in the project a way of life, and not only a rational solution. The space features large lightwells that provide abundant natural lighting to the staircase as well as for the kitchen and dining area.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.