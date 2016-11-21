View Photos
# House by ninkipen!
By Leibal
# House is a minimal home located in Osaka, Japan, designed by ninkipen!.
It is a detached home located in a quiet neighborhood with an internal courtyard for the children to play in. A pergola was built within the courtyard in order for plants and vines to grow on the columns over time. The living spaces adjacent the courtyard consist mainly of glazed sliding doors in order to maximize natural light.
