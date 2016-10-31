Hot Topic: Design Memory

Dwell's founder Lara Deam shares her first memory from her childhood home in Wisconsin.



"My first memory of 'idea based design' actually happened in a Victorian. I was three when we moved from Evanston, IL to Janesville, WI. The only memory that I have of moving day was finding this room and going to the far right, smaller, room. In that part of the entry, there was a small bench and I felt a sense of relief and peace that in this large house, there was something my size. Ever since that moment, I have always been fascinated by the emotional impact that architecture and design can have on us."



