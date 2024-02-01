SubscribeSign In
In New Jersey, a 1960s Home With a Heart of Glass Lists for $995KView 12 Photos

In New Jersey, a 1960s Home With a Heart of Glass Lists for $995K

Designed by Philip Collins, the midcentury dwelling is defined by clean lines, sheltered patios, and floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Text by
View 12 Photos

Location: 206 Hopewell Amwell Road, Hopewell, New Jersey

Price: $995,000

Architect: Philip Collins

Year Built: 1962

Footprint: Four bedrooms, two baths

Lot Size: 8.45 acres

From the Agent: "Classic midcentury-modern design, with clean lines and grace of symmetry, makes this architectural delight so welcoming. Spaces, materials, and textures have been masterfully combined for one-level living perfectly set in a tranquil open meadow surrounded by forest. Pastoral vistas unfurl from expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. The original harmonious blend of classic hardwoods, skylights, and dark slate floors have been sensitively complemented by fresh, contemporary updates including refreshed bathrooms, kitchen enhancements, and solar power. Architect Philip Collins used pavilions at each end of the house to create the indoor/outdoor relationship so important in this modern style. Each features a warm travertine wall, repeated in the living room. All of these features elevate this four-bedroom, two-bath residence to masterpiece status."

In New Jersey, a 1960s Home With a Heart of Glass Lists for $995K - Photo 1 of 11 -
A long, paved drive leads to the main residence, a guesthouse, and a spacious carport.

A long, paved drive leads to the main residence, a guesthouse, and a spacious carport.

In New Jersey, a 1960s Home With a Heart of Glass Lists for $995K - Photo 3 of 11 -
Original details can be found throughout the home, including the wood-paneled ceilings.

Original details can be found throughout the home, including the wood-paneled ceilings.

In New Jersey, a 1960s Home With a Heart of Glass Lists for $995K - Photo 5 of 11 -
In New Jersey, a 1960s Home With a Heart of Glass Lists for $995K - Photo 6 of 11 -
A long skylight caps the kitchen, located steps away from the living and dining areas.

A long skylight caps the kitchen, located steps away from the living and dining areas.

In New Jersey, a 1960s Home With a Heart of Glass Lists for $995K - Photo 8 of 11 -
The home’s two bathrooms were recently remodeled with new finishes and fixtures.

The home’s two bathrooms were recently remodeled with new finishes and fixtures.

In New Jersey, a 1960s Home With a Heart of Glass Lists for $995K - Photo 10 of 11 -
A peek inside the guest suite, which comes complete with a kitchenette and a woodburning stove.

A peek inside the guest suite, which comes complete with a kitchenette and a woodburning stove.

206 Hopewell Amwell Road in Hopewell, New Jersey, is currently listed for $995,000 by Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.