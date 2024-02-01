In New Jersey, a 1960s Home With a Heart of Glass Lists for $995K

Location: 206 Hopewell Amwell Road, Hopewell, New Jersey

Price: $995,000

Architect: Philip Collins

Year Built: 1962

Footprint: Four bedrooms, two baths

Lot Size: 8.45 acres

From the Agent: "Classic midcentury-modern design, with clean lines and grace of symmetry, makes this architectural delight so welcoming. Spaces, materials, and textures have been masterfully combined for one-level living perfectly set in a tranquil open meadow surrounded by forest. Pastoral vistas unfurl from expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. The original harmonious blend of classic hardwoods, skylights, and dark slate floors have been sensitively complemented by fresh, contemporary updates including refreshed bathrooms, kitchen enhancements, and solar power. Architect Philip Collins used pavilions at each end of the house to create the indoor/outdoor relationship so important in this modern style. Each features a warm travertine wall, repeated in the living room. All of these features elevate this four-bedroom, two-bath residence to masterpiece status."