In New Jersey, a 1960s Home With a Heart of Glass Lists for $995K
Location: 206 Hopewell Amwell Road, Hopewell, New Jersey
Price: $995,000
Architect: Philip Collins
Year Built: 1962
Footprint: Four bedrooms, two baths
Lot Size: 8.45 acres
From the Agent: "Classic midcentury-modern design, with clean lines and grace of symmetry, makes this architectural delight so welcoming. Spaces, materials, and textures have been masterfully combined for one-level living perfectly set in a tranquil open meadow surrounded by forest. Pastoral vistas unfurl from expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. The original harmonious blend of classic hardwoods, skylights, and dark slate floors have been sensitively complemented by fresh, contemporary updates including refreshed bathrooms, kitchen enhancements, and solar power. Architect Philip Collins used pavilions at each end of the house to create the indoor/outdoor relationship so important in this modern style. Each features a warm travertine wall, repeated in the living room. All of these features elevate this four-bedroom, two-bath residence to masterpiece status."
206 Hopewell Amwell Road in Hopewell, New Jersey, is currently listed for $995,000 by Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
