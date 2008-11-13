HONO Electric Candle LED light

The LED Magic Candle made by Japanese designer Chiaki Murata, looks like it has a real flame in the tube, but it’s really an LED light that flickers in the wind. With an internal battery that charges on the base the candles are portable and stable. Apparently you can light the candle by using the provided match (with an internal sensor). And when you’re done you blow the light out so you still get the fun of candles without any of the danger.



Buy it at Japan Trend Shop.