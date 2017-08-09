Home Tour: Theron Humphrey of This Wild Idea

When he’s not on the road, Theron calls Nashville home. It is where he just built a 1,080-square-foot home overlooking a one-acre lot in the city. He set out to create an abode that was modest in size with an inspiring setting that would also serve as his photography studio.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

"I came to a place where I didn’t need to fill my life with things. It seems like when you keep building larger homes you just fill them with more stuff. I’d rather have a few well made things that will last and have heart."

The two-bedroom, two-bath home features 14-foot ceilings and unique details throughout, including pocket doors and a shiplap ceiling. The space was designed with guests in mind—providing both private and communal areas. Two bedrooms on opposite ends of the house flank the open kitchen and living room. Oversized sliding doors connect each room to a 600-square-foot deck.

Theron appreciates minimal design, 90-degree angles and natural materials. When it came time to furnish the space, he immediately thought of Room & Board because of the company’s modern designs that are not only inspiring, but comforting.

"The pieces have all the right lines and energy, but I also knew I would love sitting on the couch every night."

Theron worked with Dave Kuhnly, a Design Associate on Room & Board’s Minneapolis-based Shop From Home team. To begin the design process, Theron shared floor plans and photos of his home. This gave Dave a good feel for the space and helped in the planning of furniture placement and selection. Theron also picked out three pieces that represented his design style to give Dave a good starting point. His short list included our Grove media cabinet, Callan chair and Platform bed.

Theron says he was surprised at how quickly the vision for furnishing the home came together and in the end how little was changed once everything was delivered. Taking the time on the front end really helped. Theron says one of Dave’s best contributions was suggesting the Cade sofa because it’s "so comfortable, but has the right lines."

"Dave was awesome. If I ever had a question or suggestion he would always get right back with me. That sort of communication is really important when you’re collaborating remotely. We had a couple of phone calls and he would always listen to ideas or suggestions I had. But, ultimately I wanted to give him the space to create a cozy home."

Theron has been enjoying his new place for a month now and is proud to say that he has created a home that is more than just a place to live.