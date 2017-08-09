Home Tour: Theron Humphrey of This Wild Idea
When he’s not on the road, Theron calls Nashville home. It is where he just built a 1,080-square-foot home overlooking a one-acre lot in the city. He set out to create an abode that was modest in size with an inspiring setting that would also serve as his photography studio.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
"I came to a place where I didn’t need to fill my life with things. It seems like when you keep building larger homes you just fill them with more stuff. I’d rather have a few well made things that will last and have heart."
The two-bedroom, two-bath home features 14-foot ceilings and unique details throughout, including pocket doors and a shiplap ceiling. The space was designed with guests in mind—providing both private and communal areas. Two bedrooms on opposite ends of the house flank the open kitchen and living room. Oversized sliding doors connect each room to a 600-square-foot deck.
Theron appreciates minimal design, 90-degree angles and natural materials. When it came time to furnish the space, he immediately thought of Room & Board because of the company’s modern designs that are not only inspiring, but comforting.
"The pieces have all the right lines and energy, but I also knew I would love sitting on the couch every night."
Theron worked with Dave Kuhnly, a Design Associate on Room & Board’s Minneapolis-based Shop From Home team. To begin the design process, Theron shared floor plans and photos of his home. This gave Dave a good feel for the space and helped in the planning of furniture placement and selection. Theron also picked out three pieces that represented his design style to give Dave a good starting point. His short list included our Grove media cabinet, Callan chair and Platform bed.
Theron says he was surprised at how quickly the vision for furnishing the home came together and in the end how little was changed once everything was delivered. Taking the time on the front end really helped. Theron says one of Dave’s best contributions was suggesting the Cade sofa because it’s "so comfortable, but has the right lines."
"Dave was awesome. If I ever had a question or suggestion he would always get right back with me. That sort of communication is really important when you’re collaborating remotely. We had a couple of phone calls and he would always listen to ideas or suggestions I had. But, ultimately I wanted to give him the space to create a cozy home."
Theron has been enjoying his new place for a month now and is proud to say that he has created a home that is more than just a place to live.
We took the opportunity to learn more about what makes Theron tick, his future plans, life on the road—and in Nashville.
When you were six, what did you think you’d grow up to be?
A farmer. I spent every summer on my Granddaddy’s farm helping him. I really love that life, it’s a hard one, but a good one.
How would you describe your design style?
This is actually why I choose Room & Board! I love mid century design, but I also know I wanted the furniture to be comfortable and functional. Stuff I really will use every day.
Where do you turn for inspiration?
At my friends’ homes. A few of them are stylists and I end up enjoying talking to them way more and just seeing their spaces, instead of searching online these days.
What won’t we catch you without?
My camera, my dog and my Land Cruiser. They always seem to be nearby.My perfect weekend would include: Camping near a river up in the mountains.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?
When light bulbs in a space aren’t all the same color temperature!
What are your favorite design destinations in Nashville?
White’s Mercantile and Steadfast Coffee.
What inspired you to put Maddie, your beloved Coonhound, on things?
Traveling! That was just a lighthearted project to remember all the places we went that year.
What toy or treat really gets Maddie’s tail wagging?
Funny enough she’s the least particular dog ever. She’s motivated by any food.
Of all the places you’ve traveled, which destination tops your list?
I love Colorado. I love visiting there and spending time in the mountains. I was born and raised in the South so I never got that deep sense of being home there, but I travel the state at least twice a year and explore.
We hear you’re working on a new book! Tell us more.
I can’t say much yet! But it’s coming out in spring 2017 on Abrams Books. It’s some of my favorite images I’ve ever taken. Gonna be good!
Your story is inspiring. What tips would you give someone who wants to quit their 9-5 lifestyle in search of adventure?
That’s a tough one to give advice on ya know? Everyone’s story and path is so different. But if I had to distill my story down into a shot of whiskey it would be this: I came to a place where it was far more important to create what I had in me, to share my vision with the world, than to seek out some idea of security. I was willing to risk it all and was comfortable having way less on the other side to do something I loved. I came to peace with that.
What do you want your legacy to be?
That I dared greatly and wasn’t scared to be in the arena, even if I failed along the way.
All photos by Theron Humphrey
This story was originally published on the Room & Board blog.