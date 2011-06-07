Home Tour Preview
What made this adaptation easy was a solid core, conventional materials and simple lines, activated with layering of interior views. As Principal Michael Blatt puts it, essentially "we think what will the ruins look like, what are the parts that no one is going to change. If you design good spaces, people will use them no matter what their needs are." The pair foresaw practical concerns while their clients were taken with sliding glass doors or fire pits. You have to have foresight when designing a space, explains partner Alice Fung, "we tend to think much more long-term."
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
For more images of the project, please visit the slideshow.