Home Tour: Atlanta Chef Kevin Gillespie
View Photos

Home Tour: Atlanta Chef Kevin Gillespie

Add to
Like
Share
By Room & Board / Published by Room & Board
Presented by Room & Board

You may know Atlanta chef Kevin Gillespie from the 2009 season of Top Chef, his popular restaurants Gunshow and Revival, or his cookbooks Fire in My Belly and Pure Pork Awesomeness. We know him as a Room & Board customer, and today we’re giving you a glimpse inside his modern Atlanta ranch home.

Kevin called on Atlanta store Design Associate Sandra Pawliger’s expertise to help him prepare his house for a photo shoot with Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles. Sandra and Kevin worked together to design a modern and welcoming space that tastefully incorporates his personal art collection, a few vintage furniture finds and a handful of Room & Board pieces he already owned.

Kevin’s love of Japanese design—its simplicity and focus on natural materials—is what drew him to Room & Board originally. He shares, "I really like how Room & Board focuses on the best quality. Just as in our house, less is more. Take our dining room table, for example. It’s basic walnut but with perfect dimensions, seamlessly crafted. It’s going to last a long time and not go out of style. That’s the way we wanted to furnish our home, with the idea that we would not have to redo it every few years."

To learn more about Kevin’s journey as a chef, check out our Q&A with him and tour his spectacular remodeled ranch with us below. Spoiler alert: the kitchen is worthy of a chef.

Reese armless chairs, Aria table, Grove console table, Lind ottomans, Harding sofas, Otis swivel chairs, Graham cocktail table

Reese armless chairs, Aria table, Grove console table, Lind ottomans, Harding sofas, Otis swivel chairs, Graham cocktail table

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


Cade studio sofa, Madison end table, Keaton bookcase, Cowhide rug, Maze pillow&nbsp;

Cade studio sofa, Madison end table, Keaton bookcase, Cowhide rug, Maze pillow 

Photo Categories:


Ventura dining table, Ava chairs, Grove cabinet, Simone lamp, Heriz rug

Ventura dining table, Ava chairs, Grove cabinet, Simone lamp, Heriz rug

Photo Categories:


Anya nesting bowls

Anya nesting bowls

Oasis sofa, Rand cocktail table, Filigri rug, Lira chairs, Sheepskin rugs&nbsp;

Oasis sofa, Rand cocktail table, Filigri rug, Lira chairs, Sheepskin rugs 

Palm swivel chairs, Ravella cocktail ottoman, Sequence rug, Terrace planters, Taj pillows, Astor and Halifax candle holders

Palm swivel chairs, Ravella cocktail ottoman, Sequence rug, Terrace planters, Taj pillows, Astor and Halifax candle holders


Cowhide pillows, Stack pillow, Illusion pillow

Cowhide pillows, Stack pillow, Illusion pillow


Madrid stools&nbsp;

Madrid stools 

Home Tour: Atlanta Chef Kevin Gillespie - Photo 9 of 15 -


Lira stools

Lira stools


Hudson bed, Greene end table, Quinn ottoman, Haven throw

Hudson bed, Greene end table, Quinn ottoman, Haven throw


Ira chair

Ira chair

Reclaimed timber stool

Reclaimed timber stool

Innes console table, Serena lamp

Innes console table, Serena lamp

Home Tour: Atlanta Chef Kevin Gillespie - Photo 15 of 15 -


Originally published on the Room & Board blog

Photos by Lauren Rubenstein