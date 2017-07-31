Home Tour: Atlanta Chef Kevin Gillespie

You may know Atlanta chef Kevin Gillespie from the 2009 season of Top Chef, his popular restaurants Gunshow and Revival, or his cookbooks Fire in My Belly and Pure Pork Awesomeness. We know him as a Room & Board customer, and today we’re giving you a glimpse inside his modern Atlanta ranch home.

Kevin called on Atlanta store Design Associate Sandra Pawliger’s expertise to help him prepare his house for a photo shoot with Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles. Sandra and Kevin worked together to design a modern and welcoming space that tastefully incorporates his personal art collection, a few vintage furniture finds and a handful of Room & Board pieces he already owned.

Kevin’s love of Japanese design—its simplicity and focus on natural materials—is what drew him to Room & Board originally. He shares, "I really like how Room & Board focuses on the best quality. Just as in our house, less is more. Take our dining room table, for example. It’s basic walnut but with perfect dimensions, seamlessly crafted. It’s going to last a long time and not go out of style. That’s the way we wanted to furnish our home, with the idea that we would not have to redo it every few years."

To learn more about Kevin’s journey as a chef, check out our Q&A with him and tour his spectacular remodeled ranch with us below. Spoiler alert: the kitchen is worthy of a chef.