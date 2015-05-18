Home, Made Simpler

In today’s busy world, the home should be a sanctuary: a place to relax and rejuvenate. Increasingly, architects, designers, and homeowners are creating spaces that utilize creative design solutions seamlessly woven into real life to simplify the day-to-day. And now, through the thoughtful integration of technology, it's possible to make life both smarter and easier than ever before.

The garage-door experts at Chamberlain® have developed a number of smart solutions like MyQ® Smartphone Control, which allows users to control their garage door from virtually anywhere. With MyQ, users can open or close their garage door, set alerts, and monitor activity all from their smartphones. And with Chamberlain’s new garage door opener, Wi-Fi capabilities are built in, so installation is easier than ever before. It's one way to streamline the everyday routine, giving an added layer of security and convenience.

It's one less thing to worry about on your way out the door.

