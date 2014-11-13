Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist
View Photos

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist

By Allie Weiss
Jump start a child's design education with a savvy gift—from a smart game to a playful lamp—this holiday season.

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist - Photo 1 of 11 -

Rem & Norman & Renzo & Jean tee by Tiny Modernism, $25 at tinymodernism.com

This tiny tee celebrating famed architects is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser amongst design-loving adults. Other versions include a 'Tadao & Kenzo & Shigeru & Toyo' style, and a 'Zaha & Frank & Daniel & Thom' one.

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist - Photo 2 of 11 -

OmieBox, pre-order for $49.50 at omielife.com (ships December 2014)

This nifty lunchbox features flexible compartments—an extra divider allows for additional configurations—plus an insulated bowl unit that keeps a dish hot or cold until lunchtime. (The compartment can also be removed in order to fit a sandwich.) A leafproof gasket keeps everything tightly sealed.

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist - Photo 3 of 11 -

Yorky light by Hlynur Atlason for Artecnica, $71-86 at artecnica.com

This quirky, anthropomorphic light is a playful addition to a kid's room. The silicone lamp can "stand" on a table, or be fixed to a wall.

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist - Photo 4 of 11 -

"Aminal" blocks by Studio Dunn, $125 at studiodunn.com

This toy, which doubles as an accessory for a desk or shelf, is made out of excess maple, cherry, and walnut from Studio Dunn's furniture and product projects. Each block features a different animal, and the entire set fits together like a puzzle.

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist - Photo 5 of 11 -

Who Built That? Skyscrapers by Didier Cornille (Princeton Architectural Press), $16.95 at papress.com

An illustrated tour of the world's greatest skyscrapers, from Mies van der Rohe's Seagram Building to Adrian Smith's Burj Khalifa, this book will give future architects a visual introduction to the field.

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist - Photo 6 of 11 -

Playsam Saab Roadster by Ulf Hanses, $500 at store.dwell.com

The receiver of this sleek car by Playsam will be the coolest tot on the block; the wood roadster, finished with a high-gloss lacquer, is inspired by the first Saab ever produced—Sixten Sason’s prototype 92001.

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist - Photo 7 of 11 -

Kidsergo stool by Alan Heller, $75 at momastore.org

Alan Heller's ergonomic seat, which promotes posture and balance, comes in this kid-friendly size (and four bright hues), making it an ideal perch for reading or watching a movie. (And pick up the adult size for yourself!)

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist - Photo 8 of 11 -

Marshmellow Mountain sculpture by CHIAOZZA, $375 at chiaozza.com

Part sculptural wall art, part shelf for tiny odds and ends, this piece by Brooklyn-based firm CHIAOZZA is a graphic addition to a kid's room.

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist - Photo 9 of 11 -

Poster by handz, $20 on etsy.com

Inspire a love of the design greats at an early age with this cheeky poster featuring an Eames rocking chair.

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist - Photo 10 of 11 -

Bocce set by Fredericks and Mae, $320 at fredericksandmae.myshopify.com

Featuring hand-painted wooden balls, a jack, and a carrying bag, this elevated bocce set is a keepsake that kids can enjoy well into adulthood. (Check out more modern games we love here.)

Holiday Gift Guide 2014: Mini Modernist - Photo 11 of 11 -

