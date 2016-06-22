Hitting the Road With the Newest Hybrid Technologies

With Toyota’s 2016 Prius, the daily task of getting from point A to point B can now be experienced with a new level of efficiency, safety, and style.

Having a vehicle that can keep up with our busy lives is ideal, especially if it means being ready for last minute road trips or being able throw your groceries in the back. Behind the rear seats, you’ll find up to 27.4 cubic feet of cargo space*—not to mention the 60/40 split fold-down rear seats that allow you to fit in longer items as well as passengers. *Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.

As the world’s most thermally-efficient gas engine, the design team behind the newest Prius rejected all expectations of what many consumers believe a hybrid is "supposed to look like." Instead, they went against the grain by creating an unexpected modern design that’s led by purpose. When you dig deeper into the makeup of the vehicle, you’ll find that the sleek facade acts as a mask to a whole slew of innovative technologies, much like a smart home system that lies within an unassuming residence. Also similar to what we look for when imagining our ideal homes, safety is key—and was deeply considered each step of the way when developing the model.

Along with an updated new look that defies assumptions, Toyota’s 2016 Prius empowers the driver by providing superior performance, leading safety features, and smart environmental aspects. Both the front and rear is equipped with LED lighting, while the headlights feature Bi-LED elements and optional integrated fog lights.

After being around for 15 years, the Prius family of vehicles has reduced an estimated 11,794,335 tons of carbon dioxide emissions* and today, the Prius Two Eco offers an incredible EPA-estimated 58 miles per gallon**—making it a lot more responsible when getting ready to hit the road. *Based on average EPA-estimated CO2 emissions rating for Prius versus all MY01–September MY15 cars and 15,000 miles per year. **2016 EPA-estimated 58 city/53 highway/56 combined mpg for Prius Two Eco. Actual mileage will vary.

The new model is filled with technology that anticipates your needs as a driver for maneuvering your way through everyday life. You can be fully in command of your driving experience with an available seven-inch touch screen display and a color dual Multi-Information Display with customizable screens.

To find out the specific features that make this car stand out as a smart choice for an efficient, modern lifestyle, take a look at the following images. If you’re planning on visiting our annual Dwell on Design show in Los Angeles from June 24th to June 26th at the L.A. convention center, make sure to stop by Toyota’s presentation for a special Ride and Drive opportunity they’ll be offering.

With the Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging system*, you can charge your phone by placing a compatible device onto the nonslip surface. *The Qi wireless charging may not be compatible with all mobile phones, MP3/WMA players, and like models. When using the wireless charging system, avoid placing metal objects between the wireless charger and the mobile device when charging is active. Doing so may cause metal objects to become hot and could cause burns. To prevent damage to devices, do not leave the devices in the vehicle. Temperature inside may become high, resulting in damage to the device.

The renovated body design incorporates a chassis that’s more rigid than ever before, which ensures a more comfortable ride with improved braking and handling performance.

For those who find it stressful to park—especially when living in congested urban areas—the available Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS)* carefully scans for surfaces and objects. When it senses a possible collision, it will automatically reduce the engine, apply the brakes, and emit an alarm. An Intelligent Parking Assist (IPA)** option is also available. *Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) is designed to assist drivers in avoiding potential collisions at speeds of 9 mph or less. Certain vehicle and environmental factors, including an object’s shape and composition, may affect the ability of the ICS to detect it. Always look around outside the vehicle and use mirrors to confirm clearance. See the Owner’s Manual for details. **The Intelligent Parking Assist system requires driver brake control. Always look around outside the vehicle and use mirrors to confirm clearance.

A redesigned interior has created more spacious seating, while a reshaped center console adds even more open space. Deep side bolsters and an available eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support allows you to get comfortable, no matter how long the road trip may be.