Londoners Can Live in This Scandinavian-Inspired, Converted Barge For $424K
Real Estate

Londoners Can Live in This Scandinavian-Inspired, Converted Barge For $424K

By Anna Squier
In the Poplar Dock Marina of London sits a 1924 barge that has been transformed into Beecliffe, a contemporary floating home with simple, sophisticated interiors.

Recently converted for domestic use, the historic Humber Keel cargo boat now contains two bedrooms, two baths, open living space, and terrace views. The open plan at the center provides spacious living and dining quarters with a modern galley kitchen.  

Much of the original history was maintained through the renovation, including the original woodwork and Woodin Burner Stove. Custom interior furnishings by The Goodingham Brothers, paired with a palette of blue, yellow, and white, create a modern marine homestead that pays homage to the water. A circular motif is carried throughout, embodied in the portholes, light fixtures, and even bathroom tiles. 

An uplifting color palette and restored midcentury furnishings, such as the 60s Greaves and Thomas Egg chair, fill the living space.  

A dipped terracotta pendant light by Hand and Eye Studio London hangs above the  Brunel by Heals dining table and benches. 

A Saikai Kaico Japanese enamel kettle and hand thrown dishes by David Green Ceramics sit proudly in the galley kitchen. 

An original 1920s Goodin Woodburning Stove anchors the cozy living space. 

The bunk room provides built-in sleeping quarters within the original woodwork.  

The Master Bedroom includes a private ensuite, desk, and "snug" space accessed via a step ladder.  

The Wheelhouse has been fully restored and provides 360-degree views through the glazing.


A round concrete stool, table and chairs, custom cushions, and outdoor rug create the perfect terrace setting to look out to the city beyond. 

The 812-square-foot houseboat is currently for sale through The Modern House.