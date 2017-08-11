Londoners Can Live in This Scandinavian-Inspired, Converted Barge For $424K

Recently converted for domestic use, the historic Humber Keel cargo boat now contains two bedrooms, two baths, open living space, and terrace views. The open plan at the center provides spacious living and dining quarters with a modern galley kitchen.

Much of the original history was maintained through the renovation, including the original woodwork and Woodin Burner Stove. Custom interior furnishings by The Goodingham Brothers, paired with a palette of blue, yellow, and white, create a modern marine homestead that pays homage to the water. A circular motif is carried throughout, embodied in the portholes, light fixtures, and even bathroom tiles.