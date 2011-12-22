Hidden Heroes Hits London

Hidden Heroes, a traveling exhibit celebrating masterful design as applied to the everyday object, has touched down in London at the Science Museum where it will remain into May of next year. The show started inside one of the great objects of the 20th century, the Bucky Fuller Dome on the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein, Germany, and starting this year is en route to 35 stops around the globe. Should you not be able to pop into the Big Smoke for a viewing, do check out this gorgeously shot video by Jen Fearnley which includes some smart commentary from Science Museum head of creative direction Tim Molloy. Considering how many objects in the show are small and rather humble, it's exciting to see the same brand of thinking that lionizes the clothes pin applied to that perpetually popular architectural building block: the shipping container. Enjoy!