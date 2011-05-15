Herman Miller's POV Series

Our friends at Herman Miller just released a series of online videos celebrating the work of five California architects. Each architect (or team, in the case of Marmol Radziner) speaks on creative challenges that helped them design some of their signature works. John Friedman on building in a wedge-shaped lot, Jim Jennings on space and enclosure in his personal desert retreat, Kim Coleman on materials, and Leo Marmol and Ron Radziner on one of their first residential prefab designs, Desert House, featured in our November 2006 issue. The series is a wonderful (and quite personal) introduction to the work of these talented people. Check out the Marmol Radziner interview below and the entire Point of View series here.