Here Is What We Can Do to Convert Rainwater Into a Useable Water Source

Known as "the Scientist" at the design-build firm Aquascape, in St. Charles, Illinois, Ed Beaulieu has dedicated his practice to implementing and restoring freshwater ecosystems. Beaulieu, a member of the Nat Geo Wild channel’s Pond Stars team, makes rainwater harvesting more efficient through innovations such as his RainXchange filtration and collection system, versions of which he has implemented in Ghana, Uganda, and Colombia. Beaulieu shares his expertise to highlight new conservation initiatives and meaningful changes we can all make.