Henry Whiting Lecture Living Mid-Century Modernism: Growing Up in Midland and Beyond

Running through the wooded property surrounding his family home on Eastman Avenue, now known as Whiting Forest, Henry was constantly awed by the beauty of nature and how masterfully his great-uncle had created structures that were extensions of nature. "Alden influenced me in so many ways. His own home and studio, in particular the floating conference room, is the most beautiful space I have ever experienced. I remain in awe of it. What young person could not love a building with so many levels, corners and angles, not to mention a theater and scale trains running through it?" Whiting reflected.



Circa 1982 Alden B. Dow with his Grand nephew Henry Whiting II

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

It will be the new Visitor Center for the Whiting Forest. Whiting left Midland to attend high school at the Cranbrook Academy, where he experienced the beauty and all-encompassing vision of another great architect, Eliel Saarinen. With a focus on art, architecture, sculpture and nature, Cranbrook was an extension of his upbringing in Midland. "I originally wanted to attend Cranbrook, which both of my parents had attended, to be closer to my paternal grandparents. When I first went there, it looked so old fashioned to me when compared to Alden’s architecture, but gradually I came to appreciate the beauty and organic coherence of its design. The whole campus is a piece of art in and of itself. The totality of Cranbrook’s beauty would impact me and reinforce all of the ideas that were created by my Uncle Alden in Midland. The fact that it is architecturally perhaps the most famous high school in the country, and one of the epicenters of Mid-Century Modern design, can only be attributed to fate or destiny for me." These combined experiences encouraged Whiting to study the relationship of nature and structure together and took him to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study landscape architecture. In his second semester at Wisconsin, Whiting took a course in the work of Frank Lloyd Wright. With such close proximity to Frank Lloyd Wright's home Taliesin, in Spring Green, Whiting began his in-depth study of Wright's architecture, an interest which was strongly encouraged by his great-uncle and enhanced by their lengthy conversations back in Midland. "Incredible conversations with Alden began when I was at Cranbrook and we talked about many topics including the Dow Gardens, architectural publication and design. Once I began researching Mr. Wright, our conversation would center on the time that Alden and Vada spent as Charter Members of the Taliesin Fellowship in 1933 and Wright’s work and influence."

1947 - The Macauley and Helen Dow Whiting Residence by Alden B. Dow.

It will be the new Visitor Center for the Whiting Forest.

After university, Whiting moved to Idaho to help with the design and construction of the retirement house that his parents were building in Sun Valley. Almost immediately, he discovered the only work by Frank Lloyd Wright in Idaho, the Archie B. Teater Studio, which he purchased five years later and began the first in a series of extensive renovations. The structure is perched about 300 feet above the Snake River between the towns of Bliss and Hagerman. It is a dynamic and soaring combination of wood, glass, concrete and stone. The elaborate one-room structure is shaped like a parallelogram that follows a diamond grid pattern. It is believed to be the only studio Wright designed other than his own.

Circa 1957 Frank Lloyd Wright's design the Archie B. Teater Studio