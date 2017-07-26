Heathered Stripe: Behind the Design + Styling Tips

The Design

We have a blue crush on Heather Blue and Navy Percale; Source: Nicole Lamotte/Parachute

The Product team begins the design process by brainstorming and developing seasonal themes (Fall 2016 is all about layers and texture). Each new product is woven into the existing assortment of home essentials to maintain a cohesive brand aesthetic. This involves reworking colors, testing different textures and fabrics, and coordinating closely with the Planning and Merchandising teams. When conceptualizing the Heathered Stripe Duvet Cover Sets, Amy Hoban and Meghan McGrady– our Creative Director and Product Development Manager – created a dimensional fabric exclusive to Parachute with our Portuguese manufacturer. The Heathered fabric is a unique twist on Parachute’s core color palette, with the speckled effect produced by twisting yarns together in various shades of a single color. To complete the subtle, textured look, a small amount of elastic is woven into the twill stripe to pucker the fabric. As the samples of their designs arrive at our headquarters, Amy and Meghan style the Bedding in actual bedrooms to check measurements, quality and fit. This allows our Product team to get a holistic sense of the new Bedding and how it complements our current assortment. The Shoot

From the Bedding to the accessories to the lighting, each set detail is thoughtfully considered; Source: Nicole Lamotte/Parachute

Once the designs are finalized and produced, Amy and Meghan work with LA’s premiere prop stylist, Scott Horne, to plan and execute an editorial photoshoot. First Amy and Meghan organize the logistics – the photographer, location, set design and construction. Then they provide a shot list (which outlines the assets needed for our website, press and blog). The extensive planning pays off on shoot day. "It is a lot of fun, especially because we work with some great personalities," Amy shares, "It makes a really long day interesting! We get upwards of 30 shots done, which is quite challenging, so the shoots always feel like a solid accomplishment." When designing the set for Heathered Stripe, Scott mixed timeless raw materials like wood, metal and leather. Meghan explains, "We wanted to place these Duvet Cover Sets in a warm room – evoking both California modern vibes and the fall season." Scott adds, "Above all, we focused on quality and craftsmanship – core tenets of the Parachute brand." By incorporating both modern accessories and vintage pieces, this set captured current home decor trends. For consistency, Scott chose props that would vibe with previous photoshoots. Some of his favorite places to find furniture and accessories for Parachute include Amsterdam Modern, Mid Century LA and Shop Class. Most Popular Looks Heather Blue

For a peaceful, quiet sanctuary, pair Heather Blue and Slate Percale. For a more rustic feel, the Product team swapped Slate for White Percale, and incorporated additional wood and leather pieces to enhance the look. Heather Grey

"Layer Heather Grey with Slate Percale for a rich, romantic master bedroom vibe," Amy suggests. "White, on the other hand, is clean, classic and crisp – and makes for an inviting guest bedroom." Heather Tan

"A traditional, countryside look emerged when we paired Heather Tan with White. By simply switching White with Sand, we created a monochrome palette – which is quite trendy right now," Meghan explains. How to Style Heathered Stripe

When making your bed, keep it casual; Source: Nicole Lamotte/Parachute