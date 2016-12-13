Head Tilted Back: A Photo Essay





About the Photographer

Keith Clark was born and raised in southern Indiana and received bachelor’s degrees in architecture and environmental design from Ball State University. While studying architecture, he took photography courses, which taught him the basics of camera use and darkroom techniques. While practicing architecture for more than 15 years, he was involved with projects from museums, universities, corporations, and resorts to private residences. During that time, he developed the skills for architectural photography and photographed many projects for clients, artistically and skillfully documenting the space. As a result of this background, he is a self-proclaimed building nerd. As a commercial architectural photographer, Clark’s work has been published in various magazines, and he has photographed numerous projects across the U.S., with a focus on interiors. Though most of that work was not ideally staged or had the preferred time of day for shots, he worked within the given time and conditions, much like his Instagram photography. Outside of his Instagram work, he has numerous prints in private collections and hospitality settings. His inspirations are classic architectural photographers like Ezra Stoller and Julius Shulman and the many Instagram users that he follows. Unlike most photographers, his Instagram work lives in the digital world only, except on the very rare occasion that he prints one for himself or someone else.