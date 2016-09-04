View Photos
Haus in Morissen by Hurst Song
By Leibal –
Haus in Morissen is a minimal home located in Morissen, Switzerland, designed by Hurst Song.
Situated in scenic environment overlooking a mountainous landscape, the architects wanted to not only maximize views, but also create a cozy atmosphere within. The floors consists of polished concrete, which complement the exposed concrete walls and ceiling.
