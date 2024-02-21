Asking $4.3M, This Country Estate in Portugal Is Ripe for the Picking

Location: Santarém, Portugal

Price: €3,950,000 (approximately $4,270,108 USD)

Architect: CFA Architecture

Year Built: 2010

Footprint: 3,756 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 49 acres

From the Agent: "A modernist architectural gem seamlessly integrated into its natural surroundings, this expansive property spans 20 hectares and presents an opportunity for an exclusive private estate or a tourism and agricultural project. The three-bedroom home, designed by award-winning firm CFA Architecture, offers 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape. It includes three bathrooms, a spacious living room, an open kitchen/dining space, a study, and a meditation room. Providing the perfect private country estate experience, it is just an hour’s drive from Lisbon."