Asking $4.3M, This Country Estate in Portugal Is Ripe for the Picking

Set on 49 acres, just an hour’s drive from Lisbon, the Harvest House comes with handcrafted woodwork, a domed meditation room, and a skylit bathtub.
Location: Santarém, Portugal

Price: €3,950,000 (approximately $4,270,108 USD)

Architect: CFA Architecture

Year Built: 2010

Footprint: 3,756 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 49 acres

From the Agent: "A modernist architectural gem seamlessly integrated into its natural surroundings, this expansive property spans 20 hectares and presents an opportunity for an exclusive private estate or a tourism and agricultural project. The three-bedroom home, designed by award-winning firm CFA Architecture, offers 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape. It includes three bathrooms, a spacious living room, an open kitchen/dining space, a study, and a meditation room. Providing the perfect private country estate experience, it is just an hour’s drive from Lisbon."

The one-level home is wrapped in vines and surrounded by tall, mature trees.

The spacious living room is fitted with large picture windows and floor-to-ceiling shelving.

A domed room opposite the study serves as a quiet meditation space with views of a pond.&nbsp;

"This property employs eco-friendly features to manage light and maintain comfortable interior temperatures in all seasons, constructed using locally sourced Portuguese materials like ceramics and Lioz marble," notes the agent.

The Harvest House, located in Santarém, Portugal, is currently available for €3,950,000 (approximately $4,270,108 USD) via Fantastic Frank.

