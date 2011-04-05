Made of white Beech, the 11.2-inch-long Hang Around and Toss Around sets are virtually identical, save for a few small details that differentiate their functions. Hang Around, meant for use while cooking, features a spoon and a spatula, each with precut slats along the backs so the spoons can hang on the edge of a pot or pan (thus eliminating the need for a spoon rest on the stovetop or cleaning up drips afterward).

The Hang Around cooking set is made of white Beech and measures in at 11.2 inches in length.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The slit in the backs of the Hang Around tools lets them rest on the sides of pots and pans.

Toss Around is a set of spoons to be used as salad servers. Comprising one flat spoon and one notched spoon, the set is designed for serving everything from tossed greens to cold pasta dishes.

The Toss Around spoons differ from the Hang Around set as they are both spoons (rather than one spoon and one spatula), lack the slat in the back, and feature shallower spoons with a notch in one.

The Toss Around spoons—with their simple, wood designs—encompass classic Scandinavian aesthetics.

The designers claim to have been inspired by Bhutanese crafts and the Bhutan people's everyday wooden tools. KiBiSi's Scandinavian roots and influences, however, are evident in the spoons' simple yet refined shapes. The Hang Around and Toss Around sets each ring in at 29 pounds (about $47 US) so they are not the most affordable options out there—and we wonder how many of our pots and pans the Hang Around utensils will fit on—but they're certainly items worth admiring. For more, visit muuto.com.