Handcrafted Modern Furniture from Israel
By William Lamb
Alon Dodo's handmade furniture celebrates "the perfection of imperfection."
Alon Dodo is a furniture designer based in Israel whose handcrafted pieces embrace what he calls "the perfection of imperfection." His tables, benches, beds, and stools are defined by clean lines and creative uses of materials. He leans havily on wood, occasionally combining it with leather, copper, brass, marble and other materials, and often uses inlays to add dashes of color.
He recently introduced four new pieces: a circular and a rectangular table, a walnut bed and headboard, and an oxidized oak cabinet.