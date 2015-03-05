Handcrafted Modern Furniture from Israel
Handcrafted Modern Furniture from Israel

By William Lamb
Alon Dodo's handmade furniture celebrates "the perfection of imperfection."

Alon Dodo is a furniture designer based in Israel whose handcrafted pieces embrace what he calls "the perfection of imperfection." His tables, benches, beds, and stools are defined by clean lines and creative uses of materials. He leans havily on wood, occasionally combining it with leather, copper, brass, marble and other materials, and often uses inlays to add dashes of color.

Alon Dodo's Table 121 is made from solid American black walnut, with iron legs.

He recently introduced four new pieces: a circular and a rectangular table, a walnut bed and headboard, and an oxidized oak cabinet.

The tabletop is less than an inch thick and is inlaid with colorful, geometric Corian.

The Disorder Bed is made with solid American black walnut.

The headboard was constructed from Walnut boards that were assembled "in a random way to complete an interesting look," Dodo says.

The Black Scars Cabiniet is made from solid oxidized oak. The legs are brass and the handles are leather.

This round table is made from solid white oak and hard maple.

Handmade Corian butterfly keys were used to join the two kinds of wood.