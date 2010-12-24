Handcrafted Modern: At Home with Midcentury Designers

Williamson set out a loose list of criteria, such as only shooting spaces that were intact as the owner lived in them and using natural light or illumination from existing fixtures. "I am neither an architectural historian nor a design scholar. I am basically a fan," Williamson writes. "I interpret and understand the world by taking pictures of it." The homes themselves are personal, poignant, and populated with curios and clutter lining thick, weathered shelves, low benches, and sideboards in nearly every shot. The collection—room by room, detail by detail—offers a remarkable case study in modernism’s human side, a stunning collection that shows the way these icons lived then is still relevant to the way we live now.

