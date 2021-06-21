A Rural Wisconsin Retreat Puts a Refined Spin on Country Living
Local materials and a restrained, natural palette allow the surroundings to sing at this family getaway.
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For a Chicago couple encountering the hustle and bustle of city life, a vacation home tucked away in the country was beckoning. A 3.5-hour drive from their residence in Evanston, Illinois, the rural retreat is situated on family land—205 acres of woods and farmland in the southwest corner of Wisconsin, not far from the Mississippi River.
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Marissa Hermanson
As a freelance writer who spends her time working from home, Marissa has a deep appreciation for the home and the time and effort people put into designing their spaces.
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