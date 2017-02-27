Guests Enjoy Meal Under Modern Restaurant Pendant Lighting in Sweden

Housed in a historic building, Torsgatan 21, a fairly new restaurant and delicatessen in Sweden, is a dining establishment with high ambitions and high-quality cuisine. Offering everything from breakfast to dessert, this eatery serves traditional food with a flavorful and unique flare. The interior reflects a similar aesthetic, with modern design details that create a contemporary atmosphere while also helping to preserve the architectural past.

At Torsgatan 21, guests can enjoy a meal under Niche modern restaurant pendant lighting. A grouping of Delinea and Axia pendants in Crystal glass hang above the dining tables. These two silhouettes comprise the Crystalline Series, which blends bold hues and defined angles to form playful, contemporary lighting. Our luxurious Crystal glass brightens up the space and brings vitality to the interior, creating an inviting environment for all to relish.