Grovemade Launches Watch 02

Portland-based Grovemade launches an upgrade to their iconic line of wood, leather, and metal watches.

Today marks the launch of the Grovemade Watch 02, a new line of watches that continue to build on their iconic line of wristwatches that are built by hand in their workshop in SE Portland, Oregon.

Like their previous line of watches, Watch 02 was designed in collaboration with former Nike watch designer Stefan Andrén.

This watch takes a departure from their original watch design which featured a wood overlay that obscured most of the face of the watch and only featured hour and minute hands.

The new line add a beautiful new concave wood face with hour, second, and minute hands with demarcations in 5-minute increments.

This iconic new series has a more approachable price point (starting at $149) and is a great way to introduce yourself to Grovemade's series of items built to develop a richness and patina as you wear and carry them with you every day.

These watches start shipping in June 2017, but you can save $20 today only with this coupon code:

WATCHTWENTYOFF

