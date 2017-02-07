Grovemade Launches Watch 02

Today marks the launch of the Grovemade Watch 02, a new line of watches that continue to build on their iconic line of wristwatches that are built by hand in their workshop in SE Portland, Oregon.

Like their previous line of watches, Watch 02 was designed in collaboration with former Nike watch designer Stefan Andrén.

This watch takes a departure from their original watch design which featured a wood overlay that obscured most of the face of the watch and only featured hour and minute hands. The new line add a beautiful new concave wood face with hour, second, and minute hands with demarcations in 5-minute increments.