A New Velvet- and Brass-Filled Restaurant That's Housed in a 19th-Century London Warehouse

The eighth addition to the coffee bar chain Grind & Co , is divided within a two-story space that's comprised of a cocktail bar, dining area, and a basement bar. Biasol removed existing partition walls on the ground floor of the original heritage-listed warehouse dating from the 1870s, to create two interconnecting spaces: a bar and private dining space, and the main restaurant area.

Upon entering, patrons are greeted by the Clerkenwell Grind brass logo against a chevron-patterned timber wall that forms the backdrop of the host desk. Rustic-looking timber floors contrast with the lush material palette and over-all aesthetic of the main dining room. An undulating velvet sofa curves around the walls of the main restaurant into the private dining area, juxtaposing the navy-painted timber walls.



Meanwhile, the basement bar below feels more leisurely and feminine. The parquet flooring emulates the chevron walls, while a small stretch of muted colored tiles circumscribe the bar.