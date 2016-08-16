500 Square Feet Is Just Right in Greenpoint

"My biggest fear when I moved to NYC was that I would miss the nature that is readily accessible in Northern California," says Cecilia Elguero. She and her husband, Bret Winans, brought a taste of the Golden State to their Greenpoint, Brooklyn, apartment in the form of plants and sunshine. Almost every room of the 500-square-foot space is filled with succulents, and warm light from the east-facing dining room floods the home during the day.

Cecilia, a prop stylist, and Bret, a musician, have also covered the home with collected mementos. "We love to travel and our home is in a way a collection of small objects that we bring with us as memories," Cecilia says.