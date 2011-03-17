Green and Efficient: Boost Boxes

Boost Home, a new company out of Berkeley, California, hopes to take the what-goes-where-and-why out of making your space more efficient and all-around Earth-friendly. Each of their nine Boost Boxes targets a different area of your home, offering easy-to-understand DIY installation guides along with a comprehensive selection of tools and tricks that you might never expect, like fresh toilet flappers for the bathroom, eco-dimmers for your mood lighting, and water wick meters for your garden.



You can track your progress not just in the resources spared but also the amount of money saved. The Whole Bathroom kit, for example, can keep an extra $500 and 25,000 gallons of water from going down the drain every year. An entire set can be installed in an afternoon, so there’s just no excuse not to take control of your consumption.



