Great White

Moleskine has debuted a new white notebook in its online store. Inspired by the concept of a black canvas, as well as icons like the Beatles' The White Album, Le Corbusier's white blocks, and Malevich's pivotal White on White canvases, this fresh twist on the classic 192 acid-free page notebook is sure to be an instant classic. Two sizes are currently offered – large (5 x 8.25) for $12.95 and pocket-sized (3.5 x 5.5) for $18.95 – in either plain or ruled paper.