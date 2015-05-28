Graphic Prints Muse on Nature in the Modern World

The closest many city dwellers come to traipsing through a jungle is visiting a botanical conservatory. These idyllic, man-made gardens speak to artist Naomi Reis: "Our vision of nature has become increasingly abstracted," she says. To create her Borrowed Landscapes collages, Reis photographs plants, digitally alters the images, and recreates the scene using cutouts of mylar and hand-painted rice paper—a commentary on how perceptions of nature in the modern world are fraught with facsimile.