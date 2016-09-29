Got $100? You Can Start an Art Collection. (Really.)

The hardest part about buying art is figuring out how to get started. Often it seems there's more eye candy to wade through than useful information. That's why many people find art fairs the best way to dive in. These massive art markets bring together dozens of galleries from around the globe, so attendees can get an art-buying crash course in just one afternoon.

The latest edition of the Affordable Art Fair New York brings together work by 500 artists from 70 galleries—all priced under $10,000.

We challenged these experts in affordability to find the lowest-priced options for entry-level buyers. As you cruise through these $500-or-less highlights, check out our tips for getting the best deal on a budget.





BUDGET: $490



TIP: Look for framed pieces.

Just six inches square, Ewan Eason's take on the New York grid features hot gold foil on giclée. Budget bonus? It comes framed, saving the buyer hefty post-sale costs.