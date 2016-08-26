Godson St by Edgley Design
Godson St by Edgley Design

Godson St is a minimal home located in London, England, designed by Edgley Design.

Godson Street is a Community Joint Venture project. The three partner groups, led by Jake Edgley, Chris Joannou and James Engel were neighbors of the vacant site, and formed a JV partnership to buy and develop the scheme. The brief was to create a mixed-use building which would meet the varying needs of the JV partners; expressing the individuality of stakeholders while bringing this ‘difference’ together in a harmonious overall scheme. Five mixed use buildings are created, with commercial space to ground and basement and residential apartments above, and a townhouse to the north.

Photography by Jack Hobhouse

