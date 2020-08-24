A Book Lover’s Cottage in Australia Captures Light With a Glass-Block Facade

With the addition of a glass-block facade, this cottage in the Sydney suburb of Tempe delivers a bright reading space for the home’s new owner, a retired English literature academic. Sibling Architecture’s Glassbook House references the 20th-century Maison de Verre in Paris, another glass structure that spotlights the relationship between material and form. Drawing inspiration from this historic French house and tiny, tri-level houses in Tokyo, Sibling crafted a complex design that appears beautifully simple in form.



Approaching the project, Sibling "[focused] the new key living spaces around a library and the activity of reading." The two-story addition includes kitchen and dining areas on the lower level, which connects to the home’s backyard. The gorgeous, upper-level study forefronts a substantial bookshelf that extends vertically into the kitchen below. One shelf extends to wrap around a wall, creating a reading nook by the window. A section of black mesh flooring creates a visual connection between the two levels and allows more light to flood the entire cottage.