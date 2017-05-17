Eco-Friendly Safari Lodge in Africa's Okavango Delta

Designed by Michaelis Boyd Associates in collaboration with South African firm Nicholas Plewman Architects, Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge was constructed without the use of concrete, but with biodegradable materials such as timber sourced from sustainable forests and upcycled Zambian hardwood.

The property is equipped with photovoltaic cells and solar thermal panels for efficient energy usage, so it has minimal ecological impact on its environment.



Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Commissioned by luxury experiential travel brand &Beyond, and inspired by the shell of pangolins and the nests of weaver finches, the lodge consists of a main building surrounded by 12 nest-shaped guest suites with cedar-shingle exteriors.

Built with curved timber ribs, the suites and public areas have an organic, sculptural quality that harmonizes with its natural surroundings.



Each, private, open-plan suite comes with a commodious outdoor deck, an outdoor plunge pool and a fireplace. The suites are raised off the ground so guests can enjoy unobstructed views of the Okavango from their outdoor decks.



Fox Browne Creative, who orchestrated the interiors, didn't want to resort to creating a dark atmosphere that's typically found at safari lodges. Instead, they used white-washed timber walls, copper highlights, natural fabrics, and neutral colors to brighten up the lounge areas and suites. The overall effect is a modern and romantic safari destination that begs you to embark on an adventure.





























