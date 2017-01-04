View Photos
Gin Enthusiasts Will Be Flocking to This New London Hotel
After just opening in mid-December, a new hotel in London’s Notting Hill district is a paradise for lovers of gin and spirit-inspired design.
Built to provide a fully immersive experience for gin enthusiasts, The Distillery consists of three boutique guest rooms, two bars, a museum, shop, a gin-making experience, and the distillery of Portobello Road Gin—who is responsible for the concept. The four-floor destination is a place where enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike can be completely surrounded by the rich history of the spirit, and can see how its cultural significance has evolved over time.
Dive into The Distillery's world by booking an experience here.