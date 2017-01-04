Gin Enthusiasts Will Be Flocking to This New London Hotel

Built to provide a fully immersive experience for gin enthusiasts, The Distillery consists of three boutique guest rooms, two bars, a museum, shop, a gin-making experience, and the distillery of Portobello Road Gin—who is responsible for the concept. The four-floor destination is a place where enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike can be completely surrounded by the rich history of the spirit, and can see how its cultural significance has evolved over time.



Take a tour below!