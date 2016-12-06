Gifts for Your Host

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

1. For Your In-laws

Box Fox allows you to put together your own beautifully packaged gifts like this Eat // Savor box, featuring a cookbook, olive wood spoon, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt and Japanese tea towel. You can also customize your own box from a selection of beauty supplies, candy, kitchen items, books, home decor and everything in between. Because it’s important to "tick all the right boxes" (zing!) for the in-laws. Box Fox Eat // Savor

2. For the Wine Not? Friend

The Grand Tasting for Four by Winc (née Club W) packs a curated selection of wines that will impress even the most sophisticated palettes. The set is packaged in a sleek linen black box and completed with a decanter, corkscrew and stemless wine glasses. Chances are your host will appreciate your good taste and open a bottle during your visit – cheers to that! Winc Grand Tasting for Four

3. For the Natural Candle Lover

If you’re unsure what scents your host loves best, a candle combo pack from P.F. Candle Co. is the perfect solution. With three mini candles – orange cardamom, frankincense and spruce – the warm, spicy smells of the holiday season will fill your host’s home for months to come. P.F. Candle Co. Combo Pack: Seasonal Classics

4. For the Top Chef

Misen – a kickstarter that raised over a million dollars and took the kitchen world by storm – has a reasonably priced, super high quality chef’s knife, ideal for the host who’s trying to up their cooking game. A good quality knife is the number one tool for any aspiring chef, so this would make a showstopper of a gift for anyone who’s looking to get cooking. Misen Chef’s Knife

5. For the Friend Who’s Reducing Coffee Intake

Matcha is a vibrant green powder that is 100% pure tea leaf. In only four sips, you consume the full health benefits of the entire leaf – not just what’s left over from steeping tea. Think: the healthy espresso of green tea. So if your host starts every morning with a warm cuppa, a beautiful matcha tea set is a thoughtful gift. This set by Panatēa – the brand creating a modern approach to an ancient tradition— includes a Matcha Green Tea Tin, measuring scoop, double wall glass bowl as well as a bamboo whisk. Panatēa Ceremonial Starter Set

6. For the City Slicker

If your host lives in the city, consider purchasing an annual pass to a beloved local museum. Each time your host and his or her family enjoy an outing to the museum, they will remember your visit – and your generosity. Other membership ideas include a botanical garden for the nature lover or an amusement park for the thrill-seeker.

7. For the Mediterranean Maven

A beautiful bottle of olive oil is one of our all-time favorite host gifts – and with its sculptural design and hand-sewn leather pouch, this award-winning bottle by Lambda is dressed to impress. It comes from some of Greece’s oldest olive trees and is bottled by hand, resulting in extraordinary flavor. Lambda Ultra Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil

8. For Your Work Wife

Because you’re actually friends in real life now, too. Gift this agate bottle opener to make a contribution to your host’s bar cart. If you’d like to include a little extra, pair it with a 6-pack of local craft beer or hand bottled sodas. Attach the bottle opener to the beverage carrier with a ribbon and voilà! Anthropologie Agate Bottle Opener

9. For the Legit Adult

Most of us need some all-purpose notecards, but we never think to buy them for ourselves. Which is why this is such a clever and simple gift idea. Give your host this bespoke set of notecards and envelopes by Mark + Fold. Featuring embossed initials on handmade cotton papers milled in the UK, they’re not only swank but especially useful during the holidays – when sending hand written thank yous is a must. Mark + Fold Personalised Notecard + Envelope Set

10. For the Hostess with the Mostess

All any host wants to do after entertaining is to curl up and unwind. Show your thanks with a gift your host can snuggle up with once you leave – one of our sumptuously soft, chunky knit Alpaca Throws. Parachute Alpaca Throw

