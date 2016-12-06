Gifts for Dogs and Cats

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

1. For the Chewer

Move over avocado toast, this doggie toy is the next big thing! The green of Bark Shop’s avocado toy is tough – good for chewing and games of tug-of-war – while the squeaky tennis ball pit pops out for a game of fetch. Bark Shop Gustavo’s Avocado

2. For the Messy Eater

Meal time is thrilling for pets – and it can get messy. Gift Fido a cute placemat to catch food spills and keep the perimeter tidy. These adorable placemats from PrideBites are customizable and come in a variety of colors. PrideBites Placemats

3. For the Independent Pup

It’s important for your pet to have a safe space to escape when feeling overwhelmed (or just plain tired). Instead of the traditional crate, try this tipi from Growler Goods. It offers a cozy retreat for your pet and adds some bohemian flare to its owner’s home, too. Growler Goods Saguaro Tipi

4. For the Runner

If your pet tends to sprint in the opposite direction of you, keep him safe with the Whistle GPS Pet Tracker. The tracker attaches to your pet’s collar and connects to an app on your phone, giving you access to your pet’s needs and locations at any time. The tracker is waterproof, durable and chargeable so it can keep up with your pet no matter what trouble he gets into. Whistle GPS Pet Tracker

5. For the Sassy Pet

These playful statements turned dog tags let your pet’s personality shine with captions like, "Less talking, more walking," "Unleash the beast," and "Prozac with fur." Collect them all and alternate to suit your mutual moods. Growlees Dog Charms

6. For the Snuggle Bug

Cats love to be warm and cozy when they hit snooze. These adorable cocoons come in different colors and patterns and are the purrfect solution (sorry, we had to) for your cat’s napping needs. Vaivanat Cat Nap Cocoon

7. For the Leader of the Pack

If your dog perpetually pulls on her leash while walking, try a harness. It will eliminate the strain on your dog’s neck and help you better control her movements. PrunkHund makes sure your pup walks in style with harnesses in hip colors (and cool floral prints), available in a variety of sizes. PrunkHund Harness

8. For the Puddle Lover

When it rains it pours. Nothings keeps your pet dry while playing fetch, chasing squirrels or on your daily walk like a classic raincoat. Jolie Dog Raincoat

9. For the Puzzle Solver

If you have a curious cat who enjoys activity, the Peek-and-Play Toy Box will keep them occupied for hours. It also promotes sharp mental and physical reflexes. So keep your kitty busy by hiding his favorite toys and treats in plain sight. Pioneer Pet Peek-and-Play Toy Box

10. For the Indoor Pet

For those who feel guilty leaving their pets at home, fret no more. This gift will provide hours of fun for your furry housemates while they await your impending arrival. The automatic, rotating laser light will capture their attention – and quite likely, your attention too. FroliCat DART Laser Pet Toy

11. For the Foodie

Bark Box is a monthly subscription of themed goodies sent right to your dog door. Filled with a combination of at least five seasonal treats and toys per box, your pup will actually be happy to see the mailman. And while each box is unique – just like your dog – this season’s BarkBox includes goodies like a plush Rudolph, a belly sledding penguin and nibbles made of lamb, oat flour and coconut oil. BarkBox Subscription

