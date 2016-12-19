Gift Guide: 10 Books to Add to the Design Lover's Library
View Photos

Gift Guide: 10 Books to Add to the Design Lover's Library

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
Our unputdownable picks for this holiday season.

The tell-tale shape and heft of a wrapped book promises inspiration, excitation, and education—all of which are present in the following selections, which span the realms of design, architecture, art, photography, fashion, travel, and more. From titles that teach you how to nurture an urban garden to tomes that document the diversity of the American experience, these are books that design enthusiasts will be eager to add to their shelves.

Photo: Tobias Hochstein

Marfa Modern: Artistic Interiors of the West Texas High Desert
Marfa Modern: Artistic Interiors of the West Texas High Desert
Amazon
Due in no small part to Donald Judd, the city of Marfa, Texas, has evolved from a railroad water stop to a destination for minimalist art and design.
Shop
Cabin Porn: Inspiration for Your Quiet Place Somewhere
Cabin Porn: Inspiration for Your Quiet Place Somewhere
Amazon
Rural escapes for those yearning for a simpler existence, by the creators of the wildly popular tumblr Cabin Porn.Created by a group of friends who preserve 55 acres of hidden forest in Upstate New York-Cabin Porn began as a scrapbook to collect inspiration for their building projects.
Shop
The Design Hotels Book: Edition 2016
The Design Hotels Book: Edition 2016
Amazon
A worldwide affiliation of independent hotels, Design Hotels has collected 296 of the most groundbreaking accommodations from its portfolio in the 2016 edition of The Design Hotels Book (Gestalten).
Shop
Freemans: Food and Drink, Interiors, Grooming, Style
Freemans: Food and Drink, Interiors, Grooming, Style
Amazon
When Freemans Restaurant debuted in Manhattan's Lower East Side in 2004, it pioneered a rustic-yet-refined aesthetic in the New York dining scene.
Shop
Phaidon Design Classics (3 Volume Set) (Pts. 1, 2 & 3)
Phaidon Design Classics (3 Volume Set) (Pts. 1, 2 & 3)
Amazon
This quintessential collection of 999 product designs in three thigh-numbing volumes explores product design from the late 1600s to the present.
Shop
National Geographic: The United States of America
National Geographic: The United States of America
Amazon
Traverse all 50 states and 100 years of American history with National Geographic's two-volume tome, The United States of America (TASCHEN).
Shop
Art House: The Collaboration of Chara Schreyer and Gary Hutton
Art House: The Collaboration of Chara Schreyer and Gary Hutton
Moda Operandi
Over the past 40 years, leading art collector and editor-in-chief of San Francisco Cottages & Gardens Chara Schreyer has collaborated with interior designer Gary Hutton to create five residences housing 600 works of art.
Shop
The New Pavilions
The New Pavilions
Amazon
That the pavilion is often built for a specific event and subsequently dismantled gives architects special license to experiment with form, construction, material, and structure, among many other variables.
Shop
Evergreen: Living With Plants
Evergreen: Living With Plants
Amazon
From rooftop gardens to flora-laden balconies, flowers and plants bestow a warm grace to unconventional and indoor spaces.  Private paradises nestled in the backyards of homes. Rooftops that act as community gardens. Edible patches of beauty hidden within city blocks.
Shop

Do you have a favorite design book that should be on this list? Let us know in the comments below!